Destination Wealth Management Has $67.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,084,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,503,000 after purchasing an additional 718,047 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 13,115,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,905,000 after purchasing an additional 574,735 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IJH stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.