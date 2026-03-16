Destination Wealth Management Has $28.34 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $28,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,992,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,878,000 after purchasing an additional 793,589 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,113,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 117,977 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,345,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,176,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,427,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,149,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

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