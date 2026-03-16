Destination Wealth Management Has $21.92 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 860,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,270,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after buying an additional 8,108,887 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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