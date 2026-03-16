Destination Wealth Management Has $1.95 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $246.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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