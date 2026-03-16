Destination Wealth Management Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $42,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This represents a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $88.85 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

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