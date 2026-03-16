Demming Financial Services Corp ADV Acquires New Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Demming Financial Services Corp ADV bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. KeyCorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Demming Financial Services Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,811,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,110,000 after buying an additional 1,192,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,370,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,676,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,084,000 after purchasing an additional 359,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,112,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,783,000 after purchasing an additional 488,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,027,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,007,000 after purchasing an additional 238,514 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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KeyCorp Trading Down 1.8%

KEY stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 131.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $710,789.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,551.06. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $1,532,274.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 166,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,723.09. This represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,481. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

Further Reading

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