Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 181 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 12th total of 218 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

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About Demant A/S

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Demant A/S is a Denmark-based global hearing health care company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of hearing solutions and audiological diagnostic instruments. The company’s flagship brands include Oticon, Bernafon and Sonic, which offer a range of hearing aids designed to address various levels of hearing loss. In addition to personal hearing devices, Demant provides diagnostic equipment such as audiometers and tympanometers, supporting hearing care professionals in accurate assessment and fitting of hearing solutions.

Beyond hearing aids and diagnostics, Demant’s product portfolio extends to hearing implants—cochlear and bone-anchored systems—through its Oticon Medical division.

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