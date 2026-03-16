Delta Global Management LP Takes Position in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 946,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UWM by 408.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

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UWM Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.12 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UWMC

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $3,455,492.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,251,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,831,175.26. This trade represents a 33.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,205,826 shares of company stock worth $93,166,931. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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