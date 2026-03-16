Delta Global Management LP Sells 10,383 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Delta Global Management LP reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Delta Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark‑downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 7.6%

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $249.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

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About Adobe

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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