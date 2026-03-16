Delta Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 32,573 Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,595,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,061,962 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $483,502,000 after purchasing an additional 281,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $266,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $245,394,000 after buying an additional 177,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,492.02. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This represents a 40.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,557 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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