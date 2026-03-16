Delta Global Management LP Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 69,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,079.84. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,042,138.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,221 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

KEYS opened at $279.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.49. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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