Delta Global Management LP Makes New $25.18 Million Investment in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 276,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,183,000. Qorvo makes up about 1.8% of Delta Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,994,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

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Qorvo Stock Down 0.8%

QRVO stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Qorvo from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Qorvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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