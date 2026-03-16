Delta Global Management LP Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $2,141,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,241,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,716,840. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $839,015.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,943.08. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 115,777 shares of company stock worth $12,787,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Key Headlines Impacting Aflac

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Positive Sentiment: New distribution deal: Aflac announced a partnership with Empower Brokerage to distribute supplemental-insurance products, which should broaden channels for sales and support premium growth over time. Read More.

New distribution deal: Aflac announced a partnership with Empower Brokerage to distribute supplemental-insurance products, which should broaden channels for sales and support premium growth over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings/fundamentals context: Aflac’s Feb. 4 quarter showed an EPS miss and revenue decline year-over-year; consensus remains a “Hold” with an average target around $111. That keeps analysts cautious and caps upside absent clearer improvement in top-line trends.

Earnings/fundamentals context: Aflac’s Feb. 4 quarter showed an EPS miss and revenue decline year-over-year; consensus remains a “Hold” with an average target around $111. That keeps analysts cautious and caps upside absent clearer improvement in top-line trends. Neutral Sentiment: Human-interest coverage: Aflac ran a feature on a policyholder’s cancer journey (brand/PR positive but unlikely to move the stock materially). Read More.

Human-interest coverage: Aflac ran a feature on a policyholder’s cancer journey (brand/PR positive but unlikely to move the stock materially). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director insider sale: Director Charles D. Lake II sold 15,590 shares (avg. ~$109.93) on Mar. 11. Insider sales can be read negatively by the market even if motivated by personal reasons; SEC Form 4 filed. Read More.

Director insider sale: Director Charles D. Lake II sold 15,590 shares (avg. ~$109.93) on Mar. 11. Insider sales can be read negatively by the market even if motivated by personal reasons; SEC Form 4 filed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder trimming: Post Holdings (Japan) has executed several small block sales (multiple ~17k–19k-share trades across Mar. 5–11). Sales are small relative to its >10% stake but add supply and suggest portfolio rebalancing rather than confidence-boosting buying. Read More.

Major shareholder trimming: Post Holdings (Japan) has executed several small block sales (multiple ~17k–19k-share trades across Mar. 5–11). Sales are small relative to its >10% stake but add supply and suggest portfolio rebalancing rather than confidence-boosting buying. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident disclosed: Media reports say Aflac confirmed a cybersecurity breach; details remain limited. Potential data, remediation costs, regulatory follow-ups or client impact make this the most direct near‑term operational risk in the headlines. Read More.

Aflac Trading Down 0.8%

Aflac stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

See Also

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