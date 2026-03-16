Delta Global Management LP Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,151,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 29,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,648.48. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. This represents a 29.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock worth $8,998,675. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $442.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Further Reading

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