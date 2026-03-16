Delta Global Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.9% of Delta Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $39,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 237.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.54 and a 200 day moving average of $205.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,563.16. This represents a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,328.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,066.67. This represents a 18.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.44.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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