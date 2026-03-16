Delta Global Management LP Increases Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 315.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 10.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.40.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.3%

LULU stock opened at $157.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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