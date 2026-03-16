Delta Global Management LP Has $2.57 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Delta Global Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 132.8% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 9,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 23,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $733.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $691.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.81. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $450.13 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $727.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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