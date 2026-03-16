Delta Global Management LP Buys New Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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