Delta Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 151,535 MKS Inc. $MKSI

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 151,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,755,000. MKS comprises approximately 1.4% of Delta Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,480 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in MKS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,321,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MKS by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,602,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,025,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS by 79.3% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 991,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after buying an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, EVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $1,007,335.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,931.40. This trade represents a 22.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.97, for a total transaction of $2,539,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,117.49. This represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,503 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,099. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS from $185.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MKS from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MKS from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $213.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. MKS Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $269.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). MKS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About MKS

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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