Delta Global Management LP Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 155,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $83.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $109.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Key Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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