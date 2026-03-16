Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DE opened at $577.42 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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