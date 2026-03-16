Dean Capital Management Takes $1.57 Million Position in AAR Corp. $AIR

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AAR by 144.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,486,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,319,000 after acquiring an additional 878,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AAR by 709.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 427,906 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AAR by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 311,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AAR by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,917,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,927,000 after purchasing an additional 188,406 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 166,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 23,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $2,292,418.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,881.45. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $1,167,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,978.88. This trade represents a 24.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $12,517,090. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Price Performance

AIR opened at $101.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.19.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.95 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.17%.AAR’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

See Also

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