Dean Capital Management Sells 37,724 Shares of Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,724 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kennametal by 47.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $193,747.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,565.86. This trade represents a 75.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 13,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $486,917.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,867.26. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Kennametal from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMT

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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