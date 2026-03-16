Dean Capital Management Sells 26,253 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cactus by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,249 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $30,648,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $19,563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 130.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 694,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 393,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 582,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 307,124 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Cactus

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $5,331,905.28. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 27,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,426.56. The trade was a 79.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,080 in the last ninety days. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cactus

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus published a buy on Cactus, giving independent broker support that can boost demand from discretionary investors. Cactus (WHD) Gets a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus published a buy on Cactus, giving independent broker support that can boost demand from discretionary investors. Positive Sentiment: Several research shops raised near‑term targets/estimates and price objectives (e.g., Citigroup and Barclays increased price targets; Zacks raised Q1 2027 to $0.86 and bumped a few 2026 quarters), signaling pockets of improved short‑term earnings expectations and analyst support.

Several research shops raised near‑term targets/estimates and price objectives (e.g., Citigroup and Barclays increased price targets; Zacks raised Q1 2027 to $0.86 and bumped a few 2026 quarters), signaling pockets of improved short‑term earnings expectations and analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research retains a “Hold” on WHD and published a FY2028 view (EPS $3.66). That keeps the consensus framework intact but does not constitute an upgrade to conviction for many investors.

Zacks Research retains a “Hold” on WHD and published a FY2028 view (EPS $3.66). That keeps the consensus framework intact but does not constitute an upgrade to conviction for many investors. Neutral Sentiment: Latest quarterly results (Feb. 25) showed an EPS beat ($0.65 vs. $0.58) and better‑than‑expected revenue, though revenue was down ~4% year‑over‑year — supportive for fundamentals but mixed on growth momentum.

Latest quarterly results (Feb. 25) showed an EPS beat ($0.65 vs. $0.58) and better‑than‑expected revenue, though revenue was down ~4% year‑over‑year — supportive for fundamentals but mixed on growth momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.14; annualized $0.56, ~1.2% yield), a modest income signal but unlikely to be a major catalyst.

Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.14; annualized $0.56, ~1.2% yield), a modest income signal but unlikely to be a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near‑term EPS forecasts (multiple Q1–Q3 2026 cuts and FY2026 trimmed to $2.64), which lowers short‑term earnings expectations and can pressure valuation multiples.

Zacks cut several near‑term EPS forecasts (multiple Q1–Q3 2026 cuts and FY2026 trimmed to $2.64), which lowers short‑term earnings expectations and can pressure valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by President Joel Bender: recent Form 4 filings show large blocks sold (106,809 shares at ~$49.92 and prior lots at ~$50.01 and ~$50.74). Heavy insider sales are often viewed negatively by the market even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Form 4 – 106,809-share sale Form 4 – 29,228-share sale

Material insider selling by President Joel Bender: recent Form 4 filings show large blocks sold (106,809 shares at ~$49.92 and prior lots at ~$50.01 and ~$50.74). Heavy insider sales are often viewed negatively by the market even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting the large insider sales and grouping Cactus with other volatile energy/land names can amplify headline-driven selling and short-term volatility. Coverage: President Sells

Cactus Trading Up 0.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

NYSE WHD opened at $46.43 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Cactus had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

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About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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