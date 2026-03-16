Dean Capital Management Has $885,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,471,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,019,000 after acquiring an additional 446,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,736,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,193,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,628,000 after acquiring an additional 219,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,239.92. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,648.48. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AMP opened at $442.03 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $550.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.67.

View Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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