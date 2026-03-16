Dean Capital Management Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,160 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 59.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 454,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 312,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 113.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

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Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.3%

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.74 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

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Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

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