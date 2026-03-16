Dean Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 12,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,986.40. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $87,419.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,844 shares in the company, valued at $498,240.36. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities raised shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.4%

ALG stock opened at $170.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.22. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.29 and a 52-week high of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $373.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.18 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

Further Reading

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