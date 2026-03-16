Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Brady Corporation $BRC

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brady by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 7.4% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brady news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 5,538 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $448,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,661. The trade was a 35.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BRC stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. Brady Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $99.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $384.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.14 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.