Dean Capital Management Acquires 72,111 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,111 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group comprises about 1.1% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,527,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,496,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 1,056,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,981,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 882,213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 827,057 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 411,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $466.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew M. Brophy sold 2,490 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $54,157.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,236.25. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 54,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $1,109,426.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,849.72. The trade was a 64.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

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