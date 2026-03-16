Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF $SSUS Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,513 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 8.49% of Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF worth $47,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of SSUS opened at $47.59 on Monday. Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $545.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

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Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2511 per share. This represents a yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

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