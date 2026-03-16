David Mountcastle Sells 6,453 Shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 6,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $141,320.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 233,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,781.10. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, David Mountcastle sold 6,565 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $141,278.80.

On Monday, March 9th, David Mountcastle sold 5,829 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $133,134.36.

On Friday, March 6th, David Mountcastle sold 5,177 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $119,847.55.

On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00.

On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,784. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 579.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price target on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRVA

About Privia Health Group

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Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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