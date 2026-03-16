Darwin Global Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 400,000 uniQure N.V. $QURE

Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760,000. uniQure comprises 0.7% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in uniQure by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. uniQure N.V. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $71.50.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%.The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,823.86. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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