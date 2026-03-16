DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Price

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,172,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,299,754. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $111,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 327,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,718.64. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Dhingra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 155,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,229. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,700 shares of company stock worth $540,401 and have sold 33,285 shares worth $627,009. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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