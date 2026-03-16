D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0%

DHI opened at $140.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $158.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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