CSM Advisors LLC Sells 13,711 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,810,000 after purchasing an additional 916,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cencora by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,677,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,965,000 after purchasing an additional 821,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Cencora by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,509,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cencora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,971,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,094,000 after buying an additional 115,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cencora by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,653,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of COR stock opened at $349.69 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.49 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

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