CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,840 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 138.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

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Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APLE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLE

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

See Also

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