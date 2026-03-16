CSM Advisors LLC Buys 238,255 Shares of Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,255 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Siga Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,405,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Siga Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siga Technologies Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 24.61%.The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siga Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Siga Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical countermeasures for public health emergencies and biological threats. The company’s flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is the first and only antiviral approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox. Siga has entered into procurement and development contracts with U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense, to supply TPOXX® for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Founded in 2002, Siga has built a pipeline of therapies targeting high-consequence pathogens such as smallpox, plague and other potential biothreat agents.

Further Reading

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