CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246.33 Million

CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. CRYPGPT has a total market cap of $246.33 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of CRYPGPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPGPT token can currently be bought for approximately $18.34 or 0.00024978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CRYPGPT has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CRYPGPT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CRYPGPT Profile

CRYPGPT’s launch date was September 1st, 2025. CRYPGPT’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,430,102 tokens. CRYPGPT’s official message board is medium.com/@crypgpt_token/crypgpt-official-contract-ticker-update-announcement-6fa40c50246a. The official website for CRYPGPT is crypgpt.ai. The Reddit community for CRYPGPT is https://reddit.com/r/https://www.instagram.com/crypgpt_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPGPT’s official Twitter account is @crypgpt_token.

CRYPGPT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CRYPGPT has a current supply of 849,999,999.98 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CRYPGPT is 17.52683752 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $21,861,155.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypgpt.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPGPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPGPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPGPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPGPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPGPT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.