Critical Analysis: NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) and Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NOVONIX has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NOVONIX and Daikin Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 1 0 0 0 1.00 Daikin Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $5.62 million 29.88 -$92.72 million N/A N/A Daikin Industries $31.21 billion 1.11 $1.75 billion $0.62 19.11

This table compares NOVONIX and Daikin Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and Daikin Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A Daikin Industries 5.69% 9.00% 5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About NOVONIX

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NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Daikin Industries

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Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

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