Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Crane alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

In other Crane news, Director Jennifer Pollino purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.29 per share, for a total transaction of $276,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.71 per share, for a total transaction of $183,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,443,634.57. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 15.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 4.4%

CR stock opened at $171.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $189.34. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $214.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.