Coupang Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 43,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average daily volume of 22,386 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Trading Up 9.7%

Coupang stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.24. 24,019,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,922,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Coupang has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 168.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $56,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 52,978,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,631,169.52. This trade represents a 6.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,350,104 shares of company stock valued at $136,566,051. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,482,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 865,386 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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