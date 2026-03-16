Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stake Boosted by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,155.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,039.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total value of $838,321.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,008.43 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,067.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $975.52 and its 200-day moving average is $937.05. The stock has a market cap of $447.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.