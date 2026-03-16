COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $33.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.8750.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,696 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 21.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 83,723.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

CDP stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.94%.The business had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 90.37%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

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COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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