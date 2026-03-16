Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.26, but opened at $31.40. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 42,803 shares.

Specifically, Director David John Mastrocola acquired 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.07. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,250. The trade was a 15.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David John Mastrocola purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $45,193.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,672.25. The trade was a 7.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In other news, Director David John Mastrocola bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,565. This represents a 11.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $35.00 to $43.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $544.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $672.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.51 million.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.