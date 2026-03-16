Contrasting California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barnwell Industries and California Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $12.51 million 1.05 -$5.57 million ($0.64) -1.64 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Barnwell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Summary

Barnwell Industries beats California Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

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Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About California Resources

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California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

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