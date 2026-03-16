Contrasting Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) & Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Acmat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Assurant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acmat and Assurant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acmat 0 0 0 0 0.00 Assurant 0 2 8 0 2.80

Profitability

Assurant has a consensus target price of $258.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Acmat.

This table compares Acmat and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acmat N/A N/A N/A Assurant 6.81% 18.65% 2.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acmat and Assurant”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acmat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Assurant $12.81 billion 0.85 $872.70 million $16.97 12.87

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Acmat.

Summary

Assurant beats Acmat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acmat

(Get Free Report)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing, and condominium and homeowners insurance products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

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