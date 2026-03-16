Contrasting Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viomi Technology and Akamai Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $290.30 million 0.33 $8.69 million ($0.21) -6.67 Akamai Technologies $4.21 billion 3.71 $452.03 million $3.08 34.96

Profitability

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology. Viomi Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Viomi Technology and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 10.74% 13.86% 6.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viomi Technology and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Akamai Technologies 2 9 10 0 2.38

Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $109.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Viomi Technology.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Viomi Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viomi Technology

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Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Akamai Technologies

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Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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