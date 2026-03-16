Comparing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 60.84% 14.33% 11.21% SiriusPoint 14.34% 15.90% 2.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of MGIC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

MGIC Investment has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MGIC Investment and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 SiriusPoint 0 3 1 2 2.83

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. SiriusPoint has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. Given SiriusPoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiriusPoint is more favorable than MGIC Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGIC Investment and SiriusPoint”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 4.61 $738.35 million $3.14 8.28 SiriusPoint $3.21 billion 0.74 $459.60 million $3.69 5.52

MGIC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGIC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About SiriusPoint

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SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

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