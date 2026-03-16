Comparing Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) & Barrick Mining (NYSE:B)

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Mining and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Mining 29.45% 12.10% 8.47% Orosur Mining N/A -93.07% -49.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barrick Mining and Orosur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Mining 0 3 17 2 2.95 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Mining currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Barrick Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Mining is more favorable than Orosur Mining.

Barrick Mining has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of 9.04, suggesting that its stock price is 804% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Mining and Orosur Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Mining $16.96 billion 4.18 $4.99 billion $2.93 14.44 Orosur Mining N/A N/A $9.94 million $0.04 5.75

Barrick Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining. Orosur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Barrick Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrick Mining beats Orosur Mining on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Mining

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Orosur Mining

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Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

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