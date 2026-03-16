Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,354,612 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 3,923,669 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 3.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 31.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

SBS stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s payout ratio is 40.33%.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.